Vince McMahon wouldn't encourage "money-grabbing," ex-WWE star criticizes the company amidst online outrage (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about the high ticket prices for WrestleMania 41. He also shed light on how things were different during the Vince McMahon regime.
Wrestling fans have taken to social media over the last few weeks to express their outrage over what they felt were insane ticket prices for WrestleMania. Over the last few years, the wrestling event has morphed into a weeklong wrestling extravaganza, attracting people from the world over. However, fans have expressed frustrations over significant price hikes, making the event quite a pricey affair for them.
This week on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 questioned how WWE was justifying the high ticket prices. The wrestling star wondered whether the company would slash prices if some tickets were unsold before the event. He felt this move could alienate some fans who didn't want to pay exorbitant prices for WrestleMania tickets.
"I'm so disconnected with reality that I don't understand the gravitas of this ticket pricing until you said like $3000-4000 for 2 tickets. Like, I've done okay but I couldn't imagine spending $2000-4000 on anything short of like Prince coming back from the dead and doing a duet with Queen." He added, "Then you wonder if it's crunch time and they don't sell out. Is there gonna be a fire sale or are people gonna be upset? Is that gonna dissuade the fan base going further?"
The former WWE star reiterated that Vince McMahon was also driven by money and success but did not come up with such money-grabbing gimmicks like jacking up ticket prices.
"Like Vince wasn't, he's definitely driven by money and success, but he wasn't the money grabbing wh*re." [From 6:45 onwards]
WWE is steadily building towards WrestleMania 41. This year, The Show of Shows will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
