Vince McMahon ended 112-day title reign due to contract stalemate, former WWE star says

Vince McMahon oversaw WWE's creative direction for 40 years between 1982 and 2022. In a recent YouTube video, former WWE Superstar Ryback disclosed the real reason why McMahon wanted him to lose the Intercontinental Championship in 2015.

The Big Guy won the title for the first time in an Elimination Chamber match on May 31, 2015. After a 112-day reign, his tenure as champion ended against Kevin Owens at Night of Champions on September 20, 2015.

On Ryback TV, the 41-year-old said McMahon booked the title change due to his refusal to sign a new contract:

"We're three, four months into my Intercontinental Championship reign, and the pressure started to mount on their end where they wanted me to sign the contract," Ryback stated. "I wasn't ready to sign this yet. I wanted to have a long meeting with Vince and talk about several things (…) They put the IC title on me to get me to sign the new contract, didn't work, so they took that off me." [2:26 – 3:01]

Ryback continued to reject new WWE contract offers before letting his deal expire on August 5, 2016.

How Vince McMahon told Ryback about his IC title win

On May 11, 2015, Daniel Bryan was forced to relinquish the Intercontinental Championship due to injury. Ryback went on to defeat Dolph Ziggler, King Barrett, Mark Henry, R-Truth, and Sheamus to capture the vacant title at Elimination Chamber.

The former WWE star recalled how Vince McMahon told him about his title victory following a SmackDown taping:

"After a SmackDown, Vince McMahon approached me in the parking lot outside of the arena and came up to me and informed me that Daniel Bryan was going to be relinquishing the Intercontinental Championship because he was injured and that I was gonna be his new Intercontinental Champion, and he shook my hand," Ryback said. [0:18 – 0:34]

The former Nexus member's Intercontinental Championship reign included a successful title defense over The Big Show and The Miz at SummerSlam 2015.

