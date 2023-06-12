"Vince [McMahon] fired him for a reason" - Fans believe massive WWE star is one of the biggest flops in pro wrestling

Triple H has undone much of Vince McMahon's work since taking control of the WWE's creative department, including bringing back several released stars. While some of the returning stars have hit the ground running, many have failed to do so. Some fans believe that Bray Wyatt belongs in the second category, with a few even arguing that he is one of the biggest flops in pro wrestling.

The Eater of Worlds returned to the Stamford-based promotion last year at Extreme Rules after being released by the older regime in July 2021. However, Wyatt has seemingly failed to gain traction since his comeback and has wrestled in just one televised match.

His bout against LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2023 was lackluster, with both men coming out of the program with less momentum. The former Universal Champion looked set to feud with Bobby Lashley on the Road to WrestleMania 39. However, he has been on the sidelines because of reported "health issues."

While there was a lot of hype before Bray Wyatt's return to WWE, many fans are seemingly unimpressed with his second stint in the company. Twitter user @pwd_offl labeled Bray one of the "biggest flops in pro wrestling," with many others agreeing with the statement in the replies.

Pro Wrestling Dome @pwd_offl One of the biggest flops in Pro Wrestling. One of the biggest flops in Pro Wrestling. https://t.co/mtmPq7S8tX

NYLatino_69😈 @HungColombian @pwd_offl Thank you. Someone finally said it. Idk what the big deal about him being a regular wrestler with regular matches is. Why'd he have to do all the gimmicky stuff @pwd_offl Thank you. Someone finally said it. Idk what the big deal about him being a regular wrestler with regular matches is. Why'd he have to do all the gimmicky stuff

Deej @SwimPoppy865 @pwd_offl I am so sad with how this run has gone. I truly believed this return would be legacy changing and purge the bad memories of his first run. However it’s just been more of the same in the end. @pwd_offl I am so sad with how this run has gone. I truly believed this return would be legacy changing and purge the bad memories of his first run. However it’s just been more of the same in the end.

Aaron @noonoopaints @pwd_offl Hmm definitely not a hard agree, but Wyatt and had so much potential. Just imagine a Wyatt family feud with the Bloodline that would be epic. @pwd_offl Hmm definitely not a hard agree, but Wyatt and had so much potential. Just imagine a Wyatt family feud with the Bloodline that would be epic.

Eddie @xWrestlingEOD @pwd_offl With how his last run turned out I can’t argue with this @pwd_offl With how his last run turned out I can’t argue with this https://t.co/TfPL06Zk4a

Bray Wyatt could soon be making his return to WWE

Bray Wyatt has been out of action for over three months, with his last match coming in February at a live event. The Eater of Worlds was set to collide with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, and the buildup to it had already started. But Wyatt's sudden disappearance from WWE programming led to the plans getting nixed.

There have been rumors of the former Universal Champion returning soon, with Xero News reporting that he was slated to reignite his rivalry with The All Mighty upon his comeback. It remains to be seen if the report is accurate.

Uncle Howdy, Bray Wyatt's ally, has also been absent amid the latter's hiatus. The man behind the mysterious mask is reportedly Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas and could once again come back along with The Eater of Worlds.

Bray Wyatt will be hoping to prove his doubters wrong with a fresh new start upon his comeback. He was not drafted during this year's Draft but will most likely rejoin SmackDown.

Who should Bray Wyatt feud with upon his in-ring return? Sound off in the comments section below.

