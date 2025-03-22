Vince McMahon flew to major WWE Superstar's hometown to try to get under his skin, veteran recalls (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon used to be a major on-screen character in WWE during his heydays and was involved in many notable rivalries. His feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin played a substantial role in making The Texas Rattlesnake the megastar the 60-year-old is today.

Vince McMahon and Steve Austin feuded for a long time during The Attitude Era. The former WWE CEO used to go the distance to make things tough for the megastar. Interestingly, in 1999, he allegedly went as far as visiting Austin's hometown before their match at St. Valentine's Day Massacre: In Your House.

Vince Russo recalled the same during his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, noting how much effort they used to put into the storylines back then.

"Vince was going into the St Valentine’s Day massacre with Austin, and the gimmick was that if Austin touched Vince before the match, like, he’d be stripped of the title or something. So Vince was doing everything to try to get Austin, you know, to do something to him. So there was a scene where Vince, Brisco, and Patterson actually went to Austin’s hometown in Victoria, Texas. We went to Victoria, Texas. We didn't go to a cowboy bar in Stamford. We went to Victoria, and we got a lot of Austin’s friends to be extras in those videos," he revealed. [From 39:07 onwards]

Vince McMahon and Stone Cold faced off in a Steel Cage Match at St. Valentine's Day Massacre: In Your House. The Texas Rattlesnake defeated the former WWE owner to book his place in the WrestleMania XV main event.

