Vince McMahon has forced a stereotypical element into Dominik's current character, says former writer (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio has been garnering nuclear heat in WWE. While his heel character has received praise from the fanbase, Vince Russo felt the gimmick had the fingerprints of Vince McMahon.

Vince Russo and EC3 discussed WWE's habit of giving talents stereotypical gimmicks, largely prevalent during Vince McMahon's regime. The controversial creative tactic was highlighted during a recent lawsuit against WWE, and Vince Russo wasn't surprised by the accusations as he'd been accustomed to Vince McMahon's approach for decades.

Russo brought up Dominik Mysterio's case. He noted how WWE had overly focused on the young Hispanic star's kayfabe stint in prison, making it an important part of his on-screen persona.

On The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, the former WWE writer felt it was Vince McMahon's addition. Russo reminded fans that the 77-year-old has been dishing out similar booking decisions since the good old days of wrestling:

"Bro, Vince McMahon has been writing characters in a stereotypical way since the beginning of time. If you went back through his history and started pulling out the Samba Simbas. And bro, let's be honest Disco (Inferno) disagreed with me. Isn't that how they've portraying Dominik now? Oh, he was a thug that went to jail? Vince McMahon has done this since the beginning of time, bro. It shocks me that it really took this long to come out. He's done this forever, bro," Russo said. 8[8:12 - 8:50]

Vince Russo had previously revealed the one thing he found "horrible" about Dominik's WWE segment

The Judgment Day member has managed to overshadow even the seasoned heels in WWE with the kind of reactions he's gotten every week.

Dominik has been getting booed so loud that he stands with the microphone and soaks in the atmosphere in the arena for several minutes. WWE has further emphasized the moment by amping up the crowd sounds during his angles, but Vince Russo was getting tired of repetitive it was getting on TV.

The 62-year-old spoke from a television viewer's perspective and, during a recent Writing with Russo episode, had the following to say:

"Like I said, the fan experience is great. If I'm there and I'm a part of it, but you gotta think about the people at home," said Russo. (7:00 - 7:47)

