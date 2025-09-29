Vince McMahon "fought for the women" in Saudi Arabia, says WWE legend

A legendary WWE Superstar recently talked about the company's co-founder, Vince McMahon, playing a massive role in women's wrestling in Saudi Arabia. The legend in question is none other than Natalya.

Natalya is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. She has been in World Wrestling Entertainment since 2007 and is still going strong. The Queen of Harts has been a part of many history-making moments in the Stamford-based promotion, including one in Saudi Arabia where she wrestled against Lacey Evans in the first-ever women's match in the country at Crown Jewel 2019.

During a recent interview on Ring The Belle, the host asked Natalya how she felt after WWE trusted her for the history-making moment in Saudi Arabia. The Queen of Harts revealed that she had told Vince McMahon that she wanted to become the first woman to wrestle in Saudi Arabia.

"I just feel like the women have come such a long way, and Vince McMahon gave me so many opportunities… The Saudi Arabia match, I said to Vince McMahon, when WWE first started doing stuff in Saudi Arabia, I said, 'Vince, I really want to go. I want to be the first woman to wrestle in Saudi Arabia,'" she said.

Nattie added that WWE's co-founder made it happen as she believed he wanted the female stars to wrestle in the country. She added that she would always be grateful to her former boss because he had to really fight for women to get more opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

"Vince made it happen. I think Vince really wanted women to wrestle there, too, and he really wanted us to have more visibility there, to be able to do what we love. So I will always be so grateful to Vince for that moment, because he fought for the women to have more visibility in Saudi Arabia. He had to fight. He really had to fight. So, look at us now," she added.

Check out the interview below:

Natalya might get a new name in WWE, according to her uncle

During a recent interview on the Wrestling Life with Ben Veal podcast, Natalya's uncle, Ross Hart, highlighted that she has been wrestling in several hardcore matches in Bloodsport.

He added that WWE might "reinvent" The Queen of Harts' character after her brutal matches, and she might be getting a new name as well.

"She’s been performing recently on some of these blood sports shows. It’s definitely more of a hardcore situation. It’s more real wrestling and grappling than what you’ll see on the bigger promotions. And she sort of found a new identity with that. So, I’m not sure what the storyline they’re doing right now in WWE, but it looks like they might be reinventing her, and she might be coming back under a new name," he stated.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Natalya's future.

Please credit Ring The Belle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

