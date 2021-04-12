Vince McMahon was frustrated with WWE Legend after he broke script during a promo

Chris Jericho narrated a backstage incident with Vince McMahon, where the WWE Chairman was unhappy with what the current AEW star said after a show went off the air. Jericho used an expletive during a promo which left McMahon disgruntled.

The WWE Legend told Stone Cold Steve Austin on the Broken Skull Sessions show that he once used the "F" word after SmackDown went off the air.

This happened after a Lumberjack match with The Rock on the blue brand, where Triple H interfered as well. Following the show, Chris Jericho thanked the crowd when he uttered the expletive.

"And in those days - as you know, we did it countless times - you grab the microphone and you would say a promo for the fans after the show was done, you'd always leave them with something extra. So I grabbed the mic and I remember the crowd was going crazy and it was such a great moment. Did I just say that? And I look over at Jerry Lawler and he was like (nods head), 'Yeah, you said it, you just said the 'F' word.' Probably nobody cared, but this is WWE... I go to the back and Vince is standing there (imitates McMahon) 'Come here, pal (shakes hand)', and like a moron I go, 'Didn't you hear what I said out there?' '(Vince) What did you say?' '(Jericho) Ummm, nothing' (Vince) What did you say?' 'I said the best effin' crowd'. He was like, 'Ughh, Jericho' and he walked out and I stood there, like, 'No!'"

The match between Jericho and The Rock ended with a victory for the former after the interference by Triple H.

Chris Jericho's feud with The Rock in WWE

One of Chris Jericho's most memorable feuds in WWE was against The Rock. Jericho debuted in WWE by interrupting a segment by The Great One.

He then went on to beat The Rock to win the WCW Championship and later defeated The Rock and Austin on the same night to become the Undisputed Champion.

