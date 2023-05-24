Vince McMahon 'gave' 4-time champion another WWE Superstar's move

Hall of Famer and a four-time champion in WWE, Kevin Nash, recently revealed that Vince McMahon permitted him to use the infamous powerbomb move from another superstar Adam Bomb.

Bomb, also known as Bryan Clark and Wrath in WCW, transitioned to a Pumphandle Slam known as The Meltdown, which Nash has been executing ever since.

Kevin Nash isn't the only WWE legend associated with the Jackknife Powerbomb, with Sid Vicious and Vader also placing their stamp on the maneuver. Still, the Hall of Famer's finisher is unquestionably the most recognized.

On the most recent Kliq This episode, Nash informed his listeners about the roots of his famed finishing move, which was initially the signature move of WWE and WCW standout Adam Bomb.

When the 63-year-old legend received a push during his prime years, Vince McMahon gave him the green signal to use Bomb's move.

"I was given [the powerbomb]. At the time, that was Adam Bomb's finish. I just had a f***in' 'The Loaded Glove of Diesel' was my finish. When they started to push me, Vince [McMahon] said 'Give him the Powerbomb,'" Nash said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Vince Russo revealed that Vince McMahon's "last wish" may have been incorporated into his new WWE contract

Mr. McMahon agreed to a two-year contract with WWE after Endeavor purchased the company. Vince Russo speculated that the former CEO may have included a clause in his contract to prevent certain people from running WWE in his absence.

Some top WWE executives, including Nick Khan, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon, are said to have blocked Vince's return.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned the speculation. He stated that if Vince McMahon takes a step back in the future, his "last wish" would be for none of the three abovementioned personalities to rule WWE.

"Trust me, bro, Vince gave him direct orders; under no means do those two ever, ever run this company. Trust me, bro, if he had that written in his contract, I guarantee you Ari knows the whole story; Ari knows what went down. Call it Vince's last wish, whatever you want to say; Vince gave him direction if that were to happen," Russo said.

It remains to be seen if Mr. McMahon would come back with absolute power by ruling out other board members in the company.

