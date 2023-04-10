"The power play backfired royally" - Stephanie and two major personalities vetoed Vince McMahon's WWE return, claims veteran (Exclusive)

The recent WWE-UFC merger has kicked off a massive debate regarding Vince McMahon and the powers that be in the company. While speaking on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge channel, Vince Russo claimed that Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan unsuccessfully tried to block VKM's WWE return.

After announcing his retirement last year, Vince McMahon shockingly made his WWE comeback earlier this year by getting re-elected to the Board and becoming the Executive Chairman of the promotion.

The following months saw McMahon work towards selling WWE, and he seemingly hit the jackpot recently by agreeing to join forces with the UFC after getting taken over by Ari Emanuel's Endeavor. With rumors swirling around about Vince calling the shots again in creative, Russo stated that McMahon's close family members vetoed the 77-year-old's return earlier this year.

The former WWE writer even felt Nick Khan was part of the failed "power play" to prevent Vince McMahon from getting involved at the top.

"Listen, Chris, you and I are not like the dirt sheets. We're not going to speculate and say, 'Oh, a source told me and so and so.' We save that for them. But, let's look at the facts. There was a power play. Nick Khan, Stephanie [McMahon], and Triple H, together, the three of them vetoed the old man. I don't need any inside information; that's a power play. And the power play backfired royally," stated the veteran on Writing with Russo.

"You're talking about a master card player" - Vince Russo is impressed with how Vince McMahon "played his hand"

While a section of the WWE fanbase doesn't favor Vince McMahon's WWE return, Vince Russo felt it was inevitable considering how his former boss has operated over the years.

Russo worked for McMahon during the Attitude Era and was familiar with the former WWE Champion's thought process and vindictive nature. The 62-year-old revealed that Vince McMahon would never have wanted Triple H or Stephanie McMahon to own the WWE in his absence, especially after their alleged attempts to keep him away.

Russo also believed that McMahon selling WWE was a move to ensure he eventually gets back control of the booking, which he conceded to Triple H after retirement.

"What I think, to me, the most impressive thing out of this whole thing is just the way Vince McMahon played his hand. I mean, you're talking about a master card player. And guys, let's remember, Nick Khan, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H vetoed him coming back to the board, and I really believe, at that point in time, when they did that, I really believed, these are the two things that kicked into Vince's mind," Russo continued. "Number one, over my dead body, will you ever own this company? And you know, number two, not only am I going to sell the company, so it will never be yours, but when I do, I will be the one sole in charge of creative."

