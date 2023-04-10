Vince McMahon will fire a massive name by 2025 after regaining control of WWE, says veteran (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon has plotted his way back to WWE in a surprising fashion which could lead to a few changes to the corporate structure. Vince Russo has claimed that Mr. McMahon could fire Nick Khan by 2025 as he might no longer need the WWE President.

World Wrestling Entertainment recently announced its merger with the UFC after the Ari Emanuel-led Endeavor purchased the biggest pro wrestling organization in the world. Emanuel will be the top executive of the new publicly traded company, while Vince McMahon will also play a huge role moving forward.

While Nick Khan will also continue as president, Vince Russo explained why the powerful personality's job could be in jeopardy now that Vince McMahon has Ari Emanuel by his side.

As revealed in the latest Writing with Russo episode, the former WWE writer explained how Khan could be fired by 2025, as Ari can take up his responsibilities:

"I will be shocked if I'm not going to say a year from now, bro. I'll go to the beginning of the next year. I'll say 2025; I'll give it like a year and a half, maybe less. Nick Khan is going to be gone. Think about this. Vince is in bed with Ari. Ari made it clear they've known each other for 23 years. Ari has quadrupled UFC. There is no need for Nick Khan anymore. I mean, he has Ari right there to take care of the business. Ari made it clear on Squawk Box the reason they bought it at the time they did is because the (TV) rights are up. That means he is going to be negotiating the television rights. Not Nick Khan." [From 6:07 onwards]

Vince Russo on the McMahon family drama and why the WWE Universe will never know the full backstage story

Fans have witnessed several unforeseen developments in WWE over the past year. Vince McMahon's retirement and Triple H's emergence as the Chief Content Officer looked like the beginning of a new era in pro wrestling.

However, McMahon successfully forced himself back into the Board in January 2023 and has since gradually tightened his grip on WWE. Vince Russo said there was obvious drama among the McMahon family members, resulting in recent changes in the upper echelon of the promotion.

Russo charted the apparent issues back to Triple H's health scare and felt that there was heat between the McMahons. While wrestling fans wanted to know the specifics of what actually happened behind the scenes, Vince believed it would remain a secret as the McMahon family "never showed their hand."

Russo added:

"Bro, I'm not going to sit here, Chris, and try to tell you what the McMahon drama was behind the scenes. But there is enough there to know there was drama. Going all the way back to Triple H's health scare. It goes all the way back to that. When you look at the story and break it down, no question in the world, bro, there was drama, and there was some heat. There were sides being played against each other. We don't know the specifics. We will never know the specifics because the McMahons will never show their hand." [3:55 - 4:33]

