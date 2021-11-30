Important detail about Triple H's cardiac event - Reports

Triple H's recent cardiac event was apparently a serious health scare for the WWE Hall of Famer.

In September, WWE revealed that The Game was admitted to a hospital and underwent surgery, due to a genetic heart problem. The WWE legend, though, seems to have made a swift recovery as both Stephanie McMahon and Bruce Prichard gave positive news about Triple H's health, stating that he is doing much better now.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently stated on the Sunday Night's Main Event show that Triple H's health scare was “very, very, very serious” (H/T WrestlingInc).

He hasn't yet recovered enough to get back to his daily responsibilities in WWE. The Game, though, was recently spotted at WWE's new under construction headquarters.

Triple H's future in WWE

See you soon 🙏❤️ I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT ! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!)See you soon 🙏❤️ I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon 🙏❤️

Triple H may be away from his full-time responsibilities for a while, while his in-ring career is all but over following his recent health issue. A recent report indicated that there is a possibility for him to have one final match, but that's only if he's cleared by WWE's doctors.

"I wouldn’t expect HHH to ever wrestle again, although it is possible he may do one retirement match if he feels the need to leave on his own terms and doctors will clear him, but that’s not likely to be for a long time and he hasn’t even returned to behind-the-scenes work yet,'' said the report.

A recent rumor about Triple H starting his own promotion was also busted by Meltzer. He thinks that the Hall of Famer doesn't have the financial power to begin his own wrestling promotion. He will likely return to WWE to grow NXT, which has been transformed considerably since he has been away.

