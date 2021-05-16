"Wonderful human being" - Vince McMahon has high praise for WWE legend

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon described Rob Van Dam (RVD) as a “wonderful human being” in the latest episode of WWE Icons.

The WWE Network documentary series focuses on the upbringing and in-ring career of a former WWE Superstar. This month’s episode revolved around 2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductee RVD.

Vince McMahon opened up about his difficult decision to strip RVD of both the WWE Championship and ECW Championship in 2006. He also had high praise for the man behind the on-screen character.

“As he grew physically and his style, it all grew,” McMahon said. “But his personality, it really started to grow, and the person on the inside started to come out, and the person on the inside is a wonderful, wonderful human being who loves to have fun, and you just wanna wrap your arms around him.”

RVD held the WWE Championship, ECW Championship, Intercontinental Championship (x6), Hardcore Championship (x4), European Championship, and Tag Team Championship (x3) during his WWE career. He also won the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2006.

Vince McMahon on Rob Van Dam’s WWE Hall of Fame induction

Vince McMahon is a big fan of RVD

RVD was part of the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class alongside Eric Bischoff, The Great Khali, Kane, and Molly Holly.

Vince McMahon said he felt “privileged” to welcome the 50-year-old into the WWE Hall of Fame. The WWE Chairman also took the opportunity to jokingly reference RVD’s love of marijuana.

“There are very few Rob Van Dams – there’s only one,” he added. “People love Rob, to this day. They love his style, they love the way he talks, the way he thought, and some people love him for his personal habits [marijuana] as well, but he’s one of a kind. So, we welcome Rob back and really privileged to put him in the Hall of Fame this year.”

“What I probably didn’t realize was that all of a sudden, I was a Superstar.”@TherealRVD recalls the match that turned him into a made man in ECW in this excerpt from #WWEIcons, streaming exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. pic.twitter.com/QINsgQrrKU — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 16, 2021

WWE Icons is a five-part series on the WWE Network. The first two episodes told the stories of Yokozuna and Beth Phoenix. The British Bulldog and Lex Luger are set to be the subjects of the next two episodes.

