[Photo] Vince McMahon was still represented as the CEO in unique way backstage on WWE RAW

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was represented on a poster backstage at last night's WWE RAW.

The backstage area at WWE events is chaotic, to say the least, with dozens of wrestlers and company people running around in a new arena every other day. Paper posters are used to indicate certain areas in use in the arena, including locker rooms, production meeting area, and the gorilla position (the area just behind the entrance).

One such sign has been put in place to locate VInce's office for years. And while the McMahon family patriarch retired from all his duties in WWE last week, a sign with an arrow towards his office, marked 'Vince's Office' was seen backstage on this week's Monday Night RAW. The poster was seen in a picture that surfaced of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with actors Lin Manuel Miranda (left) and JM Iglehart (right).

While it is not known whether it is an old poster that has been there for some time now, or it was put up by mistake. Either way, it was nice to see the man who steered the ship for four decades get represented backstage, in whatever manner it is.

Roman Reigns eluded to Vince McMahon's departure in a promo on last night's RAW

Roman Reigns eluded to Vince McMahon's departure from WWE in a promo on this week's RAW.

For the night's first proper segment (after a scrap between the Miz and Logan Paul), Roman Reigns came to the ring along with The Bloodline to address the crowd in Madison Square Arena. He was then interrupted by Mr. Money In The Bank, Theory, who Roman challenged him to step into the ring.

Intimidating the 24-year-old, The Tribal Chief suggested that the MitB briefcase holder looked scared and doesn't know what to do with his contract. He then went on to refer to Vince as Theory's "daddy" and said he wasn't around anymore.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



#WWERAW



Roman Reigns went full on menace mode Roman Reigns went full on menace mode 😭😭😭#WWERAW https://t.co/ptGNke0R3F

"You need somebody to council you. Here, I'll be that guy for the night, alrtight? Here's some words of wisdom for you Theory - I want you to start looking around. I want you to analyze this situation, you understand? Your daddy is not here anymore." said Reigns

Vince McMahon took Theory under his wing earlier this year. The two were even paired up on-screen, with the former CEO even accompanying his protege to the ring at WrestleMania 34. Vince was also reportedly a fan of the former US Champion and was instrumental in giving the young superstar a push. With the 76-year old not gone from WWE, many wonder what direction A-Town's career will go.

We asked Liv Morgan when Theory should cash in. Her answer may surprise you.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far