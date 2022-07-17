"I think that's obvious" - Veteran cites Vince McMahon as a possible reason for John Cena missing SummerSlam (Exclusive)

In a recent interview, former WWE writer Vince Russo presented a compelling argument about why John Cena will miss SummerSlam.

WWE's Board of Directors recently launched an investigation to look into the misconduct allegations against Vince McMahon. He has since stepped back as the Chairman and CEO of the company. In his absence, Stephanie McMahon has been appointed as the interim chairwoman of the promotion.

Meanwhile, another Wall Street Journal article, published over a week ago, aggravated the situation for McMahon as more reported misconduct allegations emerged.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran noted big names like John Cena are likely advised by their agents to maintain their distance from WWE. He highlighted this move was possibly made considering the aforementioned allegations surrounding Vince McMahon,

"Cena doing a movie, missing SummerSlam- I think that's obvious. I think that is obvious. I think basically Cena is so hot right now, as an actor and in demand, and I am sure his people are saying 'Hey listen man, till at least the truth comes out, it would kind of be in your best interest to separate yourself from Vince McMahon at this point," said Russo. [5:33 - 6:01]

Check out the full video here:

WWE recently celebrated John Cena's 20th anniversary in the company

Last month, WWE dedicated a special episode of RAW to the 16-time World Champion. June 27 marked 20 years since Cena's debut on the main roster.

On RAW, a week before the show, Vince McMahon made an unexpected appearance and promoted The Champ's appearance on the red brand.

Cena's return saw him interacting with multiple stars, both familiar and new faces. During his RAW promo, John Cena thanked the fans for supporting him throughout his long and illustrious career.

As of now, WWE has not announced Cena for SummerSlam. Nonetheless, before Theory was booked for the United States Championship match, it seemed like he was being built to take on The Cenation Leader. It remains to be seen when Cena will compete inside the squared circle next.

Please embed the video and H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any quotes from the article.

A former WWE star is reluctant to manage Brock Lesnar. Here's the reason why.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far