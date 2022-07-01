"He's a known drug addict" - Vince McMahon to Triple H about re-signing WWE legend

Vince McMahon was not keen on rehiring WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg for a backstage role due to his drug issues.

Road Dogg's first run with WWE ended in 2001, following which he was featured on TNA/IMPACT Wrestling for a few years. He returned to Vince McMahon's company in 2011, first as a producer and then as a wrestler, before being a part of the writing team.

The Hall of Famer, in an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, said that Triple H pitched in to Vince McMahon to hire him as a producer. McMahon was apprehensive about signing Road Dogg due to his substance and alcohol issues.

"To be quite honest, he didn't see anything in me [as a producer]. I know he did as a wrestler back in the day, he obviously saw something in me. But, Hunter [Triple H] went to him, and he had to go to him three times and say, 'Look, I'd like to bring Brian James back.' And he [McMahon] said, 'Why? He's a known drug addict. Why would you do that?' And that is a totally legitimate point. He [Triple H] said, 'Well, he's been sober about a year now.' "

He continued:

And what was great was, right around the same time, I inducted my father into the Hall of Fame. So I got to walk on the empty floor before they set it up, Kevin and Vince were standing there, and I got to walk up to him and shake his hand and say, 'Thank you for this. This means a lot to my family,'" said Road Dogg. [From 33:00 to 33:45]

The Hall of Famer said that he was hired on a trial period as a producer. He was later added to the writing team after somebody backstage gave a glowing review of him to McMahon.

Vince McMahon wanted Road Dogg in an executive role in WWE

In the same interview, Road Dogg said that McMahon wanted him to be an executive in WWE.

He revealed that the former WWE Chairman hired someone from the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University to teach Road Dogg how to be an executive.

The Hall of Famer, though, declined the offer as it was difficult to work with McMahon due to his intense work ethic. Road Dogg was released earlier this year, bringing an end to his decade-long run with the company.

