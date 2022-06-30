"To work with that man is difficult" – WWE Legend says he declined Vince McMahon's offer to work as an executive

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently revealed that he said no to Vince McMahon when offered the role of a company executive.

Road Dogg has worked on and off for WWE for 18 years. During his final years with the company, he was the head of SmackDown and therefore worked closely with Vince McMahon.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Road Dogg explained why he turned down a lucrative job offer from Vince McMahon:

"You sit under that learning tree, sometimes you sit under it until three in the morning, but you learn stuff, little stuff about the business and not just about the business, but how to be a professional and an executive. He had somebody coming to the office once a week from Carnegie and teaching me how to be an executive. He wanted to make me an executive. It was on me, I couldn't handle it. To work with that man is difficult. It's not difficult because of how he is, it's difficult because of who he is. He's a workhorse. He'll work all night and be the first one up in the morning to work again." (H/T: Fightful)

Since being released by WWE at the start of 2022, Road Dogg has been hosting the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, which airs weekly on AdFreeShows.

Road Dogg on Vince McMahon's recent SmackDown appearance

Following a Wall Street Journal article about Vince allegedly paying a female employee three million dollars to keep their affair under wraps, McMahon made an appearance on SmackDown.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Road Dogg said Vince trolled the world when speaking on SmackDown:

"Look, he trolled the world and came out on TV and said, 'Hey, welcome to SmackDown.' It's good to be the King, I say that a lot, and when you are, that's just how it is. I'm not saying that what he did was right or anything, but look, he who cast the first stone has no sin." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

