Vince McMahon leaps from platform to show Rob Gronkowski how to do it [VIDEO]

Back in May, it was reported how Vince McMahon leaped from a platform in order to convince Rob Gronkowski that he could take the bump himself on the Grandest Stage of Them All. If only someone had caught it on camera...

Well, it turns out they did, and WWE have now released the footage!

Vince McMahon leaps from platform

There's an old saying that we hear so much from WWE Superstars, "Vince wouldn't ask you to do something he wouldn't do himself." It's something we've definitely watched play out on screen many times throughout the years, and now we have yet another example!

With WWE set to release another iconic WWE 24 episode on the WWE Network, entitled WWE 24: WrestleMania - The Show Must Go On, the company have released a sneak peek of just what we can expect. And it is indeed the proof of that iconic story from May!

The short clip shows Vince McMahon leading by example and leaping from a platform in the Performance Center after Rob Gronkowski seems hesitant to do so, with the NFL star finally braving the maneuver shortly after.

Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Rhea Ripley also voice their thoughts on Vince as we see archive footage of Vince doing the Shawn Michaels entrance at WrestleMania 12.

One thing that I’ve heard a few times from WWE talent is, “Vince wouldn’t ask you to do something he wouldn’t do himself.”



Well, there we go. 74-year-old Vince McMahon leaping off a platform to show Rob Gronkowski that it’s safe to do. 😂



The footage sees Drew McIntyre tell us how "The boss will not ask you to do anything that he's not willing to do himself," continuing that McMahon doesn't have to prove it.

"He doesn't always have to prove it. Sometimes he wants to. 'You don't have to.' Okay, he's going to do it anyway."

Kevin Owens continues to say Vince McMahon leaped from the 10-15 foot platform "no problem" before Ripley says it proves he's still "the bad*** he's always been" and she loves it.

"It's just a Vince thing."

