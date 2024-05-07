Vince McMahon was "losing his edge" over the last few years; ex-WWE staffer shares explosive details (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed how Vince McMahon gradually lost touch with the product over the last few years of his tenure as CEO and Chairman of the company.

McMahon made the final decisions related to the creative direction of WWE. However, over the last few years, reports emerged that the boss had gotten easily irritable and would often re-write the entire show just hours before the broadcast. The 78-year-old has now completely isolated himself from the spotlight after a lawsuit by former employee Janel Grant accusing him of misconduct and harassment.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo opined how Vince was losing touch with the product even before all the lawsuits surfaced. He felt the boss wasn't in tune with the fans, resulting in bad weekly programming. The former writer even claimed that he was one of the first people who declared that the old management needed a complete overhaul to make way for better content and storylines on TV.

"Listen, make no bones about it man, before all the Janel Grant stuff and the NDAs and all that stuff, father time was catching up on Vince." Russo continued, "No question about it bro. No question, the last 10 years, Vince McMahon was losing his edge... He was losing his edge. He was really getting out of touch. He just wasn't with the times, what was happening around him. Yeah, there needed to be some kind of a change and I was the foirst one yelling and screaming that they needed to get rid of the old guard. It needs to be an entertainment company to step in and look at this product totally differently. I was the first one saying that." [6:39 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

While there is no mention of Vince McMahon on WWE TV, his daughter Stephanie McMahon made a couple of appearances recently. She opened Night Two of WrestleMania and even showed up last week on RAW to announce some of the Draft picks.

It will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon ever finds mention in WWE's weekly programming in the future.

