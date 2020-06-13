Vince McMahon made changes to WWE Backlash match ending after firing Paul Heyman

Vince McMahon has been making changes to WWE RAW matches on WWE Backlash.

Paul Heyman is now gone, and Vince McMahon will be putting forward his idea for RAW more often.

Vince McMahon - the WWE Chairman has made changes to WWE Backlash

Vince McMahon is known for being quick to change his mind very often and has done so numerous times in the past when it comes to making last-minute changes to matches and storylines just hours or even minutes before the show is set to air. Recently, it was announced by WWE that Paul Heyman was no longer in charge of WWE RAW as the Executive Director and that Bruce Prichard was going to lead a joint creative team for both shows. Now, according to a report from Wrestling News Co, Vince McMahon has apparently already made changes to the endings of matches at WWE Backlash show after firing Paul Heyman.

Vince McMahon making changes to WWE Backlash matches after replacing Paul Heyman

Vince McMahon is never someone to let things lie if something is going on in his company that he does not believe in completely. There have been reports that with Paul Heyman now removed from RAW, Vince McMahon has changed the finish to one match, and some of the plans that were in store for other matches have been either scrapped or changed. While there have been some changes made to SmackDown matches as well, unsurprisingly most of the changes that come from Vince McMahon for WWE Backlash were for WWE RAW.

There is some worry right now that there could be even bigger changes in store for WWE in the future, as Vince McMahon might put his faith in unorthodox tactics to get WWE RAW ratings back up.

“Vince put up with some of Paul’s ideas for a while but then Vince would kill off so many good ideas and anyone who has watched Vince and Paul’s interactions knew that this arrangement was not going to last very long. Paul seemed stressed out around Vince.”

According to the internal match line-up, Apollo Crews will be facing Andrade for the United States Championship defense at WWE Backlash on the Kick-Off Show. WWE has not yet announced the match, but according to Paul Davis, that's the listing for the moment.

WWE Backlash is going to be rather interesting now, as the vision that Paul Heyman had been building for the show will likely change now that Vince McMahon will be far more involved in the booking of the show than he was before.

In rather unfortunate news, one of the changes that Vince McMahon could be looking to implement is more brand crossover Superstars, with WWE SmackDown Superstars going to WWE RAW and vice versa.

For now, WWE Backlash will be taking place on Sunday, 14th June.