Vince McMahon has made a major move after allegations surfaced against him from the Janel Grant lawsuit

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has enlisted the services of a high-profile public relations firm to represent him.

In a recent development regarding the allegations made by ex-WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon earlier this year, a new 29-page court filing from Mr. McMahon and his new associates at Sitrick and Company has presented a robust response. In the filing, they assert that the case should proceed to private arbitration based on the NDA signed, and they vehemently deny all accusations against the 78-year-old.

The powerful firm led by Michael S. Sitrick is known for its involvement in shaping some of the biggest stories in media. Mr. Sitrick has now confirmed that they are representing Vince McMahon.

“It is a relatively new relationship. We help build and restore reputations and we help get the truth out," Michael S. Sitrick said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

What the future has in store for Mr. McMahon remains to be seen.

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's new filing dismisses Janel Grant's accusations as a publicity stunt

Following ex-WWE employee Janel Grant's lawsuit accusing Vince McMahon of sexual misconduct earlier this year, Mr. McMahon has now filed a legal motion in response.

The filing from Mr. McMahon refutes all allegations of wrongdoing against him. It asserts that he and Grant had a consensual relationship, and it categorically denies the false accusations made by Janel and her legal team, suggesting they are merely intended for publicity.

"Defendant vehemently and categorically denies all allegations of wrongdoing in the Complaint, including Plaintiff’s outrageous claims that Defendant coerced Plaintiff into unwanted se**al acts, se***lly assaulted and/or battered her, trafficked her, and defecated on her. Those are false statements intended for publicity," from Vince McMahon’s legal motion filed.

WWE has been navigating a transitional period following Vince McMahon's departure from the company amid serious allegations. It will be intriguing to see how this sensitive case evolves with new developments moving forward.

