Vince McMahon files motion in trafficking lawsuit; Janel Grant's lawyer responds

Vince McMahon has finally filed a motion in response to the sex trafficking allegations against him by former WWE employee Janel Grant. The attorney for Janel Grant, Ann Callis, has responded to McMahon's motion filed today.

The 78-year-old has filed a motion to compel arbitration, and his defense is that he and Janel Grant agreed to an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) and the matter should be resolved privately rather than through litigation. McMahon also claimed that the allegations against him were false and that he engaged in a consensual relationship with Grant.

Ann Callis issued a response on behalf of her client and noted that Vince McMahon loves to twist storylines into his "own shameful narrative." Callis added that McMahon used Grant's grief of the loss of her parents to his benefit.

"Vince McMahon has never known a storyline that he doesn't twist to fit his own shameful narrative... Her father was in in-home hospice during his final days where Janel continued to care for him around the clock. Prior to his death, she had been caring for her blind, wheelchair-bound mother... Using the grief of someone who lost both of her parents is an all new level of disgusting," she said.

Cody Rhodes comments on the allegations against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon

Cody Rhodes was asked to share his thoughts on the Vince McMahon situation earlier this year and noted that it was a dark cloud hanging over WWE.

The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble earlier this year and went on to defeat Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL. During the press conference following Royal Rumble 2024, Rhodes discussed the allegations against the former CEO and noted that the locker room is very close backstage.

"We were finding it out and reading the same things that you guys were reading. You said a dark cloud? Certainly. As far as TKO, Nick Khan, and the board, they clearly took it very seriously and acted immediately. Looking at the future, you know, I don't know the answer to that. I think somewhere there is a basic tent of just, this crew, more than ever from a roster standpoint, is very family. I've never seen anything like this. Most of the time, wrestling locker rooms are fighting, talking trash about each other, making fun of each other, sandbagging each other in the ring, all that nonsense. This crew is very team-based, and perhaps that is the ingredient," he said. [From 1956 - 20:48]

Triple H has taken over creative responsibilities for WWE following Vince McMahon's departure. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Backlash next month in France.