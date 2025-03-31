Vince McMahon could make a "big public statement" in the next six months, claims ex-WWE employee

Former WWE star Al Snow recently spoke about Vince McMahon's recent appearance. The 79-year-old veteran was recently spotted in public.

Vince McMahon made a rare public appearance on March 17. He was attending an NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at the world-famous Madison Square Garden. The former WWE boss was seated courtside in a green jacket for St. Patrick's Day.

On a recent episode of Russo's The Brand, veteran wrestler Al Snow mentioned that Vince was gradually bringing himself back into public light. He felt the former wrestling promoter was possibly up to something big and would eventually announce a big project in the next six months.

"What do we always say within the business? You can't get water from a well until you prime the pump. So if he's strategically making subtle public appearances, that will steadily build. There's that. That's the worker side of all of us." Al continued, "We never believe anybody because, you know, everybody's a worker. That's the immediate go-to is 'Oh, this guy, he's building himself up to that.' At some point in about six months, he's going to make a big public statement that, oh, sh*t, we're doing something big." [1:07 - 1:57]

Vince McMahon is not interested in sports

During the same conversation, former WWE head writer Vince Russo also shared his thoughts on Mr. McMahon's appearance. He recalled that McMahon was never into sports. So it was intriguing for him to show up at a basketball game.

"That's a great question because Vince McMahon is not a sports fan. Vince McMahon does not go to games, he does not attend games, he never talks about sports, nothing." [0:35 - 0:46]

McMahon's recent appearance has sparked discussions about his current endeavors and whether he plans on returning to sports entertainment. It will be interesting to see if the veteran wrestling promoter makes any major announcements in the coming months.

