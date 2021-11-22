Vince McMahon makes a major announcement at WWE Survivor Series 2021

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had some big news to share during Survivor Series 2021.

The Chairman made multiple backstage appearances at the pay-per-view tonight, showing off 'Cleopatra's Egg.' It was The Rock's gift to McMahon from his latest movie 'Red Notice.'

Later at the event, Vince McMahon called on-screen officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to his office. Just when he was appreciating the two for setting up the matches at Survivor Series, the WWE Chairman noticed that the golden egg was missing.

Pearce and Deville suggested that it could be a WWE Superstars who stole the egg. Mr. McMahon ordered them to question the entire roster and bring them all in on tomorrow's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Vince McMahon also had a segment with Universal Champion Roman Reigns

The Rock's movie Red Notice was the official sponsor of WWE Survivor Series 2021, and Vince McMahon left no stones unturned in promoting the movie. Many were expecting The Rock to show up tonight at the pay-per-view, mainly because it was the 25th anniversary of his debut in the company.

There were several mentions of him throughout the show, including in an interesting segment between Vince McMahon and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Vince called the latter to his office and showed off the golden egg that The Rock gifted him. He then mentioned that the egg was worth $100 million, and The Tribal Chief subtly demanded his next contract to be worth that much.

Many considered this a subtle tease for the rumored feud between Roman Reigns and The Rock. When that happens is to be seen, but fans are eagerly hoping to see the two iconic superstars clash in the ring soon.

Who do you think stole Vince McMahon's golden egg? What will happen when the entire roster of RAW and SmackDown is called up tomorrow?

