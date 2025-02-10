Vince McMahon makes public appearance; 2 WWE legends spotted as well

Two WWE legends were recently spotted after the company's co-founder, Vince McMahon, made a rare public appearance at Super Bowl LIX. The legends being in question are The Undertaker and Shane McMahon.

Vince McMahon has been a part of the pro wrestling world since the 1960s and had a more direct ownership role since 1982. For many years, the 79-year-old was the man behind World Wrestling Entertainment's success. However, in recent times, McMahon has been embroiled in a lot of controversies, because of which he rarely makes any public appearances and is no longer a part of the Stamford-based promotion either. However, the former Executive Chairman of WWE was recently spotted at the Super Bowl LIX.

Following Vince's massive public appearance, photos of his son, Shane McMahon, and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker's presence at the Super Bowl have also been doing the rounds on social media.

Check out their photos at the Super Bowl 2025 below:

Former WWE writer believes Vince McMahon could be behind Shane McMahon's meeting with AEW President Tony Khan

For those who are unaware, there have been multiple reports of Shane McMahon possibly joining AEW. Rumors also suggested that Shane might end up buying Tony Khan's company as well.

During a recent interview on The Hannibal TV, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he believed Shane O'Mac met with Tony Khan because Vince McMahon wanted to come back into the wrestling business.

Russo also mentioned that because of Vince's current public image, he wouldn't have been able to pursue a deal himself and might have wanted to make his son the face of All Elite Wrestling.

"Honestly, I think that was all about perhaps Vince dipping his toe in the water to see if AEW may be for sale and maybe Shane was the front guy because obviously Vince would have not been able to publicly pursue this. That's what I think was behind that, just to see where AEW was from a business standpoint."

It remains to be seen if Shane McMahon will join All Elite Wrestling or if he will return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the future.

