Vince McMahon makes RAW appearance as Finn Balor loses United States Championship

Vince McMahon's protege, Theory, defeated Finn Balor on RAW this week to win the United States Championship.

After WrestleMania 38, Theory's only focus was on Balor's United States Championship. The latter won the US title on February 28, 2022, by defeating Damian Priest.

While Balor won in live events, he seemed unable to succeed in the TV matches. In fact, he had a dismal 2-4 record as champion, with three of those losses coming from tag team matches and battle royals.

On this week's episode of RAW, Balor lost with the US title on the line. Theory defeated him to become the new champion and was immediately congratulated by a large part of the locker room, who came out to celebrate with him.

Commander Azeez, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Apollo Crews, and other heels made their way out to the ring as soon as Theory was announced as the new US Champion.

However, they were not the only ones who had a message. Vince McMahon soon joined them to congratulate his protege, and the two took selfies together.

Vince McMahon's involvement with Theory has seen the superstar propelled to new heights

Theory became involved with Vince McMahon the night after Survivor Series. Before that, he was just another name on the roster. However, with the storyline of him being the one who stole Mr. McMahon's prized Cleopatra's Egg, Theory was featured on shows more extensively.

Over the next few weeks, he received career advice from the WWE Chairman, as the latter asked Theory to prove himself.

Theory would even get involved in a feud with Pat McAfee, where McMahon was also personally involved. After the former lost at WrestleMania, Vince immediately challenged the commentator and defeated him.

With Theory as the new US Champion, it remains to be seen if Mr. McMahon will continue to actively support the former's WWE career on-screen.

