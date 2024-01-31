Vince McMahon may not go to jail despite recent allegations, according to lawyer (Exclusive)

While former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has recently been accused of several major infractions, a noted lawyer claims he may still not go to jail.

McMahon has recently made headlines again following allegations of sex trafficking by Janel Grant, a former associate and employee of the Stamford-based promotion. This has led to much buzz in the pro-wrestling community, with many questioning whether McMahon would go to jail if the charges were true.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, lawyer Dmitriy Shakhnevich stated the following:

"Folks all over are writing about it, about him (Vince McMahon) being sentenced and going to jail and all these other things. This is not a criminal case, right? This is the mistake that many people made, at least in their minds, when P. Diddy was sued a few months back and in other cases such as this. Nobody goes to jail as a result of a civil case. Now, as a result of the conduct underlying the case, the allegations seem criminal, so people make that jump, and that's fine, but we can't draw inferences that aren't there, right, even if he would be arrested or charged or indicted," he noted. [8:57 onwards]

It remains to be seen what is next for Vince McMahon regarding the allegations.

If you use any quote from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Dmitriy Shakhnevich spoke to UFC founder Art Davie recently. Check out the entire interview here.

Why did Ricky Steamboat refuse to be WWE legend Ric Flair's final opponent?

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here