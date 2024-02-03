Vince McMahon might stay in contact with a big name within WWE; he was always close to the former boss, says legend (Exclusive)

It might seem like Vince McMahon may be done with WWE, but former manager Dutch Mantell feels as long as Bruce Prichard is in the company, the 78-year-old could have a point of contact.

The recent lawsuit against Vince McMahon from former employee Janel Grant led to his exit from TKO, and many believe that there is no way back this time for the former world champion.

Recently, in a sensational tweet, Ronda Rousey referred to Bruce Prichard as Vince McMahon's "avatar." Dutch Mantell agreed with Rousey's comments on the latest Smack Talk episode, going into detail about McMahon's supposed close relationship with Prichard:

"Yes, I think that for anything that's going to happen in WWE, if Bruce is still there, Vince would stay in contact with Bruce. They were, I know, very close. Whenever you saw Vince, if you'd look around within 30 feet, there was Bruce."

Dutch Mantell, who had multiple stints in WWE, said that Bruce Prichard knew how to retain his job by constantly looking out for Vince McMahon.

Mantell also addressed the recent news about Prichard's surgery and speculated whether the WWE Executive felt he was not in the 'firing line' due to the medical development.

Dutch continued:

"So, he knew how to hang onto the job; he just got with the boss, did what the boss told him to do, and looked out for the boss. He had a job, and that's why he is having triceps surgery as Sid said, but we haven't heard from him for five or six days, and I read a post yesterday, 'Where is Bruce Prichard all of sudden?' So I think he is out of the line of fire, I guess, I think. He thinks he is, but we'll see."

While several theories are circulating, Dutch Mantell explained why he felt Vince McMahon's departure was an "inside job," with someone within the company responsible for the allegations coming to light.

Nonetheless, McMahon's immediate future will be intensely scrutinized as the former WWE boss has promised to clear his name and denied all the accusations.

