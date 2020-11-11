Vince McMahon misses his first WWE taping at the Thunderdome

If there has been one constant about WWE over the last few decades it has been that the chairman of the board, Vince McMahon always has a presence at the companies television tapings.

McMahon has often had a very hands-on approach to his company, and overseeing shows like Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown is no exception.

However, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Mr. McMahon missed his first television taping for WWE inside the ThunderDome on Friday night. It came as a shock to many, due to the lack of travel the company has to do right now.

Vince McMahon absent from his first WWE ThunderDome show

In the absence of Mr. McMahon on Friday, the episode of SmackDown was completely overseen by WWE's Senior Vice President, Bruce Prichard. It was a task that wasn't too much of a stretch for Prichard to begin with, seeing as he is already the Executive Producer of both RAW and SmackDown.

The reasonings for Mr. McMahon's absence remain a mystery. However, it should be noted that he was back overseeing Monday Night RAW yesterday evening, so it appears everything is just fine with him for the time being.

By not being there on Friday, McMahon missed out on seeing the fantastic rematch for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. Sasha Banks successfully defended a singles championship on the main roster for the first time against her rival, Bayley. It was a match that the Chairman should absolutely go out of his way to check out if he somehow hasn't already.

As of now, McMahon should be expected back at the WWE ThunderDome for Friday's edition of SmackDown.