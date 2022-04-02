Vince McMahon namedrops released top star who he reportedly fell out with during Hall of Fame speech

Vince McMahon made a rare WWE Hall of Fame induction as he personally inducted The Undertaker into the Class of 2022. The Chairman usually maintains the rule of never having his name mentioned in Hall of Fame speeches. However, he gave the best possible introduction for The Undertaker and even namedropped a released WWE star with whom he reportedly had a falling out.

During the Hall of Fame introduction speech. McMahon emphasized the importance that The Undertaker holds in WWE history. While he created the character, McMahon mentioned that Mark Callaway took it over, entertaining three generations of fans.

In his introduction, Vince McMahon mentioned opponents that The Undertaker has run through, including the likes of Yokozuna, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, Ric Flair, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, etc.

He even namedropped the released three-time world champion Bray Wyatt, with whom he reportedly had a falling out over creative differences.

Bray Wyatt faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 31 - one year after the undefeated streak ended at the hands of Brock Lesnar. The build-up to the match was somewhat one-sided, and The Deadman only appeared at the show, defeating Wyatt.

Later that year, they had another interaction during the 25th anniversary of The Undertaker's debut, as Wyatt teamed up with the late, great Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee) to lose to The Brothers Of Destruction.

Vince McMahon rarely makes inductions himself

It's not often that one sees Vince McMahon induct a superstar into the WWE Hall of Fame. The last couple of times he did it was for his on-screen rival 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and former President Donald Trump (before the latter got into politics).

As mentioned before, McMahon maintains a strict rule of not having his name mentioned in any speeches. That's because the night is not supposed to be about him. However, it's understandable that many stars thank him for building their careers.

