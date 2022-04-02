×
Create
Notifications

Vince McMahon namedrops released top star who he reportedly fell out with during Hall of Fame speech

The Chairman of WWE hugging The Undertaker
The Chairman of WWE hugging The Undertaker
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon 1
Modified Apr 02, 2022 10:13 AM IST
News

Vince McMahon made a rare WWE Hall of Fame induction as he personally inducted The Undertaker into the Class of 2022. The Chairman usually maintains the rule of never having his name mentioned in Hall of Fame speeches. However, he gave the best possible introduction for The Undertaker and even namedropped a released WWE star with whom he reportedly had a falling out.

During the Hall of Fame introduction speech. McMahon emphasized the importance that The Undertaker holds in WWE history. While he created the character, McMahon mentioned that Mark Callaway took it over, entertaining three generations of fans.

In his introduction, Vince McMahon mentioned opponents that The Undertaker has run through, including the likes of Yokozuna, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, Ric Flair, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, etc.

He even namedropped the released three-time world champion Bray Wyatt, with whom he reportedly had a falling out over creative differences.

Bray Wyatt faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 31 - one year after the undefeated streak ended at the hands of Brock Lesnar. The build-up to the match was somewhat one-sided, and The Deadman only appeared at the show, defeating Wyatt.

Later that year, they had another interaction during the 25th anniversary of The Undertaker's debut, as Wyatt teamed up with the late, great Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee) to lose to The Brothers Of Destruction.

When @VinceMcMahon said Bray Wyatt’s name https://t.co/kPBJxNfqPX

Vince McMahon rarely makes inductions himself

It's not often that one sees Vince McMahon induct a superstar into the WWE Hall of Fame. The last couple of times he did it was for his on-screen rival 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and former President Donald Trump (before the latter got into politics).

Mr.@VinceMcMahon is here to induct the Deadman into the #WWEHOF! @undertaker #WWE #WrestleMania #ManiaWithSK #ThankyouUndertaker https://t.co/lQv7t49wGT

As mentioned before, McMahon maintains a strict rule of not having his name mentioned in any speeches. That's because the night is not supposed to be about him. However, it's understandable that many stars thank him for building their careers.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your favorite memories involving The Undertaker? Sound off in the comments below.

Guess who signed a long term IMPACT Wrestling deal? More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy
comments icon 1
comments icon1 comment

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी