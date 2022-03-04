Vince McMahon names his favorite WWE moment of all-time

Vince McMahon has stated that WrestleMania I is one of his favorite moments as it was an important event for him and WWE.

WrestleMania I took place at Madison Square Garden in 1985. The show was headlined by a tag team match featuring Hulk Hogan, Mr. T, Paul Orndorff, and Roddy Piper.

In his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, McMahon explained the significance of the event and why it meant so much to him. The WWE Chairman said that he used all of his money to put on the show, which turned out to be a huge success for the promotion:

"I always like to say, like many other people do, it's going to be the next big moment, (that) will be my favorite, you know. But I think WrestleMania 1 was important to me because it was like (laughs) I had hawked everything I had... I didn't have any money. Even when I was competing with these other guys, I had a really, really strong work ethic, and with the work ethic I had some degree of creativity, and ba*ls by the ton and you just go do it." (From 21:43 to 22:14)

McMahon said that the other promoters that he was competing with were all millionaires when he took over the business from his father.

Vince McMahon said he enjoys confrontation when WWE has rivals

McMahon opened up about several topics in his conversation with McAfee, including how he is at his best when he's confronted. He feels that he thrives when he has competitors who push him and confrontations get the best out of him.

"I enjoy confrontation. I mean, it's one of the things that really revs you up. It's one of the things really puts you on your toes. It's one of the things in terms of okay, what am I gonna do here in that split second. I enjoy confrontation, physical confrontation. I enjoy that," said McMahon.

He also stated that his approach to running the company has changed over the years, and WWE going public has helped him become a better businessman.

