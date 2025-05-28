Vince McMahon had never heard of legendary rock star, Vince Russo recalls (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon oversaw WWE's storylines for four decades before stepping down in 2022 amid misconduct allegations. Vince Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, recently recalled a conversation he had with his former boss about Gene Simmons.

Simmons co-founded the legendary rock band Kiss in the 1970s. The musician once contacted McMahon to discuss doing business together. However, the former WWE Chairman had allegedly never heard of him.

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with EC3 and host Dr. Chris Featherstone. The 64-year-old amusingly told a story about McMahon asking him about Simmons.

"I'm sitting with him at his house one day," Russo said. "This is a true story. He goes, 'Vince, man, I got this call. This guy wants to have a meeting with me. Supposedly, he's a big rock star with a big band. Vince, I never heard of him.' 'Vince, who you talking about?' 'I don't know, Gene Simmons with some group Kiss.'" [5:26 – 5:49]

Watch the video above to hear Russo reveal two ideas that Vince McMahon rejected due to his lack of knowledge about the entertainment industry.

Vince Russo on the aftermath of Gene Simmons and Vince McMahon's meeting

Kiss struck a deal with WWE's then-rivals WCW to perform "God of Thunder" on the August 23, 1999, episode of Nitro. The band also debuted a new wrestler, The Demon, who was based on Gene Simmons.

Vince Russo added that The Demon would never have been created had Vince McMahon agreed to work with Simmons:

"Bro, I swear to God, I'm like, 'Vince, take the meeting. Take the meeting, Vince, because you two will hit it off.' He had no idea who Gene Simmons and Kiss was, bro. No idea. And, bro, this is '96. That's why [Simmons appeared in WCW], because Vince turned it down." [5:50 – 6:16]

The Demon was portrayed by Dale Torborg, who previously wrestled as The MVP in WCW. He also worked for TNA in the mid-2000s under his real name.

