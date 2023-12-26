Vince McMahon never said "anything bad" to WWE Hall of Famer who "ran the show," claims veteran

Vince McMahon allegedly never said "anything bad" to a top veteran who was a respected figure backstage in WWE.

Tony Schiavone sat down with Bryce Remsburg and Conrad Thompson on the latest edition of What Happened When. The episode featured a discussion on WWE SummerSlam 1989.

During the show, Tony Schiavone opened up about the amount of respect the late Gorilla Monsoon received from WWE officials, including Vince McMahon. As per Schiavone, Monsoon ran the show and even McMahon never had an argument with or had anything bad to say to him back then.

"He ran the gorilla position and so, he was at the table that we still call the Gorilla Position. And he really ran the show. He would say, he would let the truck know when the guys are going to the ring. And he would say, 'Ring the bell!' I remember he'd say that all the time. He'd tell the truck. He said, 'All right, they're on their way, ring the bell!' I mean, he was keeping it moving, yeah. And he was such a big authority figure back then that everybody was like... whatever he'd say is fine. I don't even think Vince would say anything bad to him back then." [40:10-40-53]

Vince McMahon had massive respect for Gorilla Monsoon

Monsoon was a former two-time WWE United States Tag Team Champion. He is best known for his work as a commentator as well as an authority figure in WWE. Monsoon was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1994.

Monsoon passed away in 1999 at the age of 62. He is regarded by many fans as one of the greatest commenters in pro wrestling history.

Gorilla Monsoon and Jesse Ventura did commentary at several WrestleMania events and were lauded by many fans for their chemistry behind the desk.

