Vince McMahon never utilized former WWE Champion to his full potential, according to wrestling veteran

Former WWE employee Jim Cornette spoke about Drew McIntyre's recent heel run on TV.

The Scottish Warrior has been at his best, verbally roasting every one of his opponents. He took a keen interest in CM Punk missing out on WrestleMania and trolled the Best in the World on social media over his torn tricep.

This week on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran stated that this cheeky, heelish side of Drew was great. He felt that Vince McMahon had typecast the star as a Scottish wrestler and not explored other dimensions of his character.

"This guy is great. Have they been hiding this? Vince McMahon thought he's a Scotsman. He's gotta have a **** sword. That's the extent of it."

Cornette added that McIntyre had a lot of creative freedom under the new regime, and this change in character has made him a highlight on WWE TV every week.

"He's great with this. Drew McIntyre has been elevated in the last year from we didn't particularly care if he's on the show or not to now he's one of the highlights that we can't skip." [From 0:29 - 2:38]

Drew McIntyre was furious on WWE RAW this week

During the RAW after WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre addressed his fiasco with the World Heavyweight Championship. For those unaware, he won the title but went to mock CM Punk at the commentary table. However, the latter had enough and attacked McIntyre, paving the way for Damian Priest to successfully cash his Money in the Bank contract and become the new champion.

This week on WWE RAW, Drew vowed retribution against CM Punk for his actions. He even warned Damian Priest. He announced that the Judgment Day member stole the title from him and would not stop until he won back the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, This did not go as planned for the Scottish Warrior. He was in a Fatal Four-Way match against Jey Uso, Braonson Reed, and Ricochet to determine the number one contender. Punk once again interrupted the encounter, allowing Jey Uso to pin McIntyre for the win.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Addicted to trivia? You'll love this! Get ready for the Grandest Quiz of Them All! Check it out here.

Poll : Are you enjoying Drew McIntyre's current run? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion