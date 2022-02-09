Vince McMahon and Nick Khan personally apologized to released WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James has stated that WWE executives Vince McMahon and Nick Khan personally apologized to her for the controversy surrounding her departure.

James made a brief WWE return a few weeks ago, entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match. This came nine months after the promotion sent her belongings home in a trash bag.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Mickie James detailed the immediate reaction from the 'higher-ups' in WWE to the trash bag incident.

She squashed claims from fans that she was bitter and negative, stating that there is a clear difference between negativity and honesty. Here is what she said about the aftermath of the incident:

"I don't feel like I was ever vindictive or (negative), because I spoke to Vince on the phone personally the day that it happened. He called me and we had a conversation. I go back and replay that day in my head so many times," said Mickie James. "I had missed calls from Johnny Ace, from (Triple H), from Stephanie. they had all sent me text messages and I was also in the middle of a photoshoot when the thing went viral." (6:37-7:04)

The six-time WWE Women's Champion also noted that Nick Khan apologized to her backstage at the Royal Rumble.

"Even Nick Khan came up to me at the show and apologized. I think he was a part of the company but I hadn't met him or knew who he was at that time, because it was an early transitional phase. But even he apologized to me and (said) this should have never happened, and I agree. It should have never happened, it shouldn't have happened ten years ago, and now it will never happen again." (8:28-8:50)

WWE acted quickly following the Mickie James trash bag incident

Shortly after Mickie James tweeted the picture of the trash bag she received, WWE fired Mark Carrano, the person responsible for the fiasco. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon issued public apologies to the WWE legend, in addition to calling her and sending her text messages.

This entire situation is behind James now, who enjoyed a solid outing in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the battle royal with the IMPACT Knockouts Championship which she will be defending against Tasha Steelz at No Surrender.

One night before the event, on February 18th, James is set to hold a Mardi Gras concert in New Orleans alongside musical group Chapel Hart. This will happen right down the road from the John A Alario Event Center, the venue of No Surrender.

