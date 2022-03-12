Vince McMahon and Nick Khan's annual salaries revealed; WWE Chairman receives raise

Vince McMahon and Nick Khan are currently two of the top names in WWE. The company's Chairman and the President have created massive changes in the past two years. Now, through recent corporate filings, their current salaries and bonuses have been revealed.

The past two years have seen WWE make record profits, all the while releasing hundreds of superstars and employees, citing budget cuts.

On Friday, WWE filed several disclosures that gave information about their financial structure. According to Brandon Thurston, Vince McMahon has an annual salary of $2 million. He also has a target-based incentive bonus for 2022, set at 250% of his current salary, which comes to $5 million. Alongside this, His performance stock units have a target value of $11 million.

Meanwhile, WWE President Nick Khan has an annual salary of $1.2 million. In 2022, his incentive plan bonus was set at 158% of his salary, which comes to $1.896 million. He also had a grant of performance stock units which came to $3.575 million.

Note: Performance Stock Units are bonuses paid through stock units instead of actual money. They have the same value as one share of the company.

WWE announced that they collected record revenues of over $1 billion during its 2021 Quarter 4, as revealed during the February 3rd, 2022 conference call. Given that hundreds of superstars were released during the same time, with budget cuts cited as the reason, it came as a surprise.

According to Brandon Thurston, Vince McMahon's $2 million salary received a raise in 2022 from his $1.4 million salary in 2021.

Nick Khan will also receive the second half of his equity bonus (which has been increased by $7 million) for signing with WWE. Previously, it was supposed to be $9 million, but now it's $16 million. The equity grant is set to be paid in September 2022.

Filings also revealed that last year, in 2021, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Kristina Salen were all getting paid $730,000 each as their annual salary.

It should also be noted that none of this includes WWE's Stock Dividend. Are you surprised to learn about the salaries of Mr. McMahon and Nick Khan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

