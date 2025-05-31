Vince McMahon 'owned' John Laurinaitis; WWE veteran says fear and pressure may have driven his actions (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently sympathized with John Laurinaitis amidst the lawsuit fallout with Vince McMahon. The former WWE Head of Talent Relations was one of the defendants in the Janel Grant lawsuit.
John found himself in the news this past week after he reached a confidential agreement with Janel Grant. The lawyers of both parties announced that they had agreed to drop Mr. Laurinaitis as a defendant in the lawsuit, and he would provide evidence against Vince McMahon to help Ms. Grant's case.
During this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo explained Laurinaitis may have been caught in a difficult position while working with Mr. McMahon. The veteran writer pointed out that Vince McMahon had total control of the company and everybody working there. He felt John might have carried out McMahon's order out of fear and pressure.
"This past week, man, when this stuff came down with Laurinaitis, I really tried to put myself in John Laurinaitis' shoes. Bro, when you are working for a guy that powerful, he owns you. He owns you, bro, and you may be doing a lot of things that you really don't want to do because A, he's paying you a lot of money, you're depending on that money, and B, you're intimidated and you're afraid, and who knows what this guy might do if you don't go along with what he says. It's a very difficult position." [From 25:00 onwards]
There has been no response from Vince McMahon after the recent developments. It will be interesting to see how Laurinaitis' account impacts the future of the lawsuit.
