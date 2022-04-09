"Gonna make a lot of money with you guys" - Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman to released WWE stars

Former WWE Superstar Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, who goes by the name Tehuti Miles, said that Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman promised the Hit Row faction big things when they were a part of the company.

Hit Row was formed in WWE in 2021 on the NXT brand, and the faction consisted of Miles, B-Fab, Top Dolla, and Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott. They were called up to the main roster on SmackDown later that year, but were all released soon after.

In his recent appearance on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, Miles stated that McMahon and Heyman told them a few times that they were going to make a lot of money with them in the company.

"There wasn't like a plan with like a feud or anything. But they were saying that they wanted to get to events that he wanted to get us over. Also, Vince [McMahon] and Paul Heyman, at two different times, told us, 'We're gonna have a lot of fun with you guys. We're gonna make a lot of money with you guys.' I was like, 'Perfect. Sounds great.' Obviously, that didn't end up happening, but, but we actually made them a lot of money on NXT," said Miles. [H/T Fightful]

He said that the group made WWE over two million dollars in three months after they debuted on NXT. Miles felt that they could have made the company more money if they had been given a run on SmackDown, as the viewership numbers on the blue brand are much greater than NXT.

Hit Row's current status post their WWE release

Miles recently spoke to Sportskeeda, where he discussed the future of the group, who now go by the name HitMakerZ.

"To be frank, Hit Row or HitMakerZ, this is it. We're killing it, we're confident and this is the hottest act. It'll be cool to be a singles competitor but this is it. One of one. There's nothing like us," said Miles.

You can check out the interview below:

They are set to feature on various shows, including an upcoming GCW event. Isaiah Swerve Scott, who now goes by the ring name Shane 'Swerve' Strickland, signed with AEW in March this year and has had a few matches in the company so far.

