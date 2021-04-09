"Shouldn’t a stuntman have done this first?" - Vince McMahon tested iconic entrance to ensure it was safe

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is known for being a fearless character inside and outside the ring. It was recently revealed that McMahon performed Shawn Michaels' iconic WrestleMania 12 entrance, where he came into the ring on a zipline, before The Heartbreak Kid performed it.

At WrestleMania 12 in 1996, Shawn Michaels faced Bret Hart in an Ironman match where HBK emerged victorious.

In a recent episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, Prichard discussed WrestleMania 12. Vince McMahon reportedly tested the zip line before Shawn Michaels or a stuntman rode it, just to ensure that it was safe.

“The crazy thing about it was they got Vince all harnessed up and when Vince went, what no one accounted for was he was damn near in line for the lighting truss’. I’m sitting up there thinking, motherf***ers, didn’t anybody consider this before he got on this and his weight brought everything down. Shouldn’t a stuntman have done this first? There wasn’t a stunt man to do it, Vince just wanted to do it, make sure it is safe. I did want to do it but I saw Vince do it. I was like yeah no, I’m good, let the crazy man do it. He never will [do something he wouldn’t do himself]. He will do it, he’ll jump in there and do it and throw caution to the wind every time.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

Prichard considered riding the zip line, but after watching Vince McMahon do it, he backed out.

Vince McMahon showed Rob Gronkowski to take a bump ahead of WrestleMania 36

Vince McMahon is still passionate about WWE, as was evidenced by the bump he took ahead of WrestleMania 36 last year.

NFL legend Rob Gronkowski made an appearance at The Show of Shows last year, and McMahon showed him how to take a bump when he fell off a 10-foot platform.

