Vince McMahon pitched embarrassing WWE angle to major star right in front of his wife

A WWE Hall of Famer has shared the story of the moment Vince McMahon pitched an incredibly weird angle to him. When McMahon pitched the stalker angle to former WCW World Heavyweight Champion DDP, his wife was right there beside him.

Ad

DDP is one of the most respected stars in the wrestling business. With the aid of his DDP Yoga program, he has successfully transformed the lives of several wrestlers.

Back in 2001, DDP was involved in an embarrassing angle in which he was revealed as the stalker of The Undertaker's then-wife, Sara. The angle didn't do much for him and he was done with WWE by mid-2002. In a new interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, DDP opened up about the moment Vince McMahon pitched the stalker storyline to him. Here's what he said:

Ad

Trending

"When I walk in, Vince of course sticks out his hand, I go, ‘I’m not shaking your hand, bro. I’ve waited my whole life to meet you. I’m hugging you.' They told me they wanted me to stalk Taker’s wife. And I’m married at the time. Yes. And Vince is there, Shane’s there, and Kimberly’s there." [H/T Wrestling News]

Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

DDP believes he didn't have the leverage to say no to Vince McMahon

DDP was understandably not too thrilled with Vince McMahon's pitch. He said he would've rejected the idea if it was pitched to him during his WCW days, but he was not in a position to do that in WWE at the time.

“If I was in WCW, if they told me that bullsh** angle, I’d go, ‘f*ck you,'” Page said. “Seriously? I’m going to be stalking somebody else’s wife?. I didn’t realize…there was no reason for me to think that they were going to, you know, not even give me an opportunity,” he said. [H/T Wrestling News]

Ad

Stephen Stonebraker aka JT1Wrestle @StonebrakerS I don't know how WCW ever sold him as a top heel, because DDP is one of the best human beings to ever walk the face of this earth.

Page had a brief stint in TNA Wrestling following his WWE run. He also made several appearances on the independent scene. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences