Vince McMahon pitched embarrassing WWE angle to major star right in front of his wife

A WWE Hall of Famer has shared the story of the moment Vince McMahon pitched an incredibly weird angle to him. When McMahon pitched the stalker angle to former WCW World Heavyweight Champion DDP, his wife was right there beside him.
DDP is one of the most respected stars in the wrestling business. With the aid of his DDP Yoga program, he has successfully transformed the lives of several wrestlers.
Back in 2001, DDP was involved in an embarrassing angle in which he was revealed as the stalker of The Undertaker's then-wife, Sara. The angle didn't do much for him and he was done with WWE by mid-2002. In a new interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, DDP opened up about the moment Vince McMahon pitched the stalker storyline to him. Here's what he said:
"When I walk in, Vince of course sticks out his hand, I go, ‘I’m not shaking your hand, bro. I’ve waited my whole life to meet you. I’m hugging you.' They told me they wanted me to stalk Taker’s wife. And I’m married at the time. Yes. And Vince is there, Shane’s there, and Kimberly’s there." [H/T Wrestling News]
DDP believes he didn't have the leverage to say no to Vince McMahon
DDP was understandably not too thrilled with Vince McMahon's pitch. He said he would've rejected the idea if it was pitched to him during his WCW days, but he was not in a position to do that in WWE at the time.
“If I was in WCW, if they told me that bullsh** angle, I’d go, ‘f*ck you,'” Page said. “Seriously? I’m going to be stalking somebody else’s wife?. I didn’t realize…there was no reason for me to think that they were going to, you know, not even give me an opportunity,” he said. [H/T Wrestling News]
Page had a brief stint in TNA Wrestling following his WWE run. He also made several appearances on the independent scene. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.
