"Today is a sad day" - Former WWE Champion sends heartfelt message to Vince McMahon after his retirement

Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio sent a heartfelt message to Vince McMahon following the latter's retirement announcement.

Earlier today, McMahon confirmed his retirement via Twitter, which sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world. The former WWE CEO/Chairman stated that he was stepping away from his duties:

"At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful"

Taking to Twitter, Del Rio (currently known as Alberto El Patron) reacted to McMahon's surprise retirement. He thanked Vince for allowing him to work with WWE, adding that the news has saddened not only the wrestling industry but the sports entertainment world as well:

"Today is a sad day in the sports entertainment and wrestling industry. @VinceMcMahon retired from @WWE at 77 years. Sir, thank you for believing in me and granting me the opportunity to change my life. Without you there wouldn’t be an Alberto Del Río. Enjoy life! You deserve it," tweeted Del Rio.

Check out Albert Del Rio's tweet below:

The WWE Universe had mixed reactions to Alberto Del Rio's tweet about Vince McMahon's retirement

The WWE Universe was divided on their feelings about former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio's tweet about Vince McMahon's retirement.

While some fans were full of respect for Vince, others made fun of Rio for posting the tweet. Here are some of the more interesting fan tweets below:

BLytt @bradenlytton @PrideOfMexico @VinceMcMahon @WWE You standin up for wwe beggin for a job rn @PrideOfMexico @VinceMcMahon @WWE You standin up for wwe beggin for a job rn 😭

Following McMahon's recent announcement, many superstars, including Mandy Rose, have also reacted to the breaking news.

Vince's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, has been serving as the Interim CEO of the company. Earlier today, her husband, Triple H, was announced as the new Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

