Vince McMahon thought former WWE star wanted to do promos in a planetarium

Matt Hardy recalled an incident where Vince McMahon thought he wanted to cut a promo in a planetarium.

McMahon is no stranger to unique characters. There have been several spooky and unusual characters in WWE, like the 'Broken/Woken' version of Matt Hardy.

On a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star recalled a hilarious incident. While explaining his broken character, Vince McMahon thought his character wanted to cut promos in a planetarium:

"About that time I see Michael Michael has text me. He says, ‘I need you to text me right now. I need you to call me. I got to get you some face time with Vince.’ I text him. “So we get in there and I talk with Vince. 'Tell me about the Broken Matt Hardy and how did you come up with this?' 'Are you familiar with True Blood. What's that, he said?' [H/T - Fightful]

After Hardy went on to explain the concept, McMahon had other things in mind for the character.

"Space and time sounds good. Maybe a promo in a planetarium.’ Then I said, 'Well, maybe. I feel like, too, there could be a kind of good versus evil, if Abigail touches me and brings the light out in me and that darkness is like the basic concept of good vs evil. I feel like that's a good play on it.’ Vince says, ‘So you think we do promos in a planetarium?’ He hit me with that like three or four times. [H/T - Fightful]

Hardy tried his best to explain to McMahon what his character could be. That's how the WWE Universe got "Woken" Matt Hardy for the last run of his WWE career.

Vince McMahon wanted Matt Hardy to work as a producer

After years of working as a professional wrestler, many do tend to transition into backstage roles, mainly as producers. Vince McMahon was keen on the idea of The Unkillable One becoming a producer for the company.

During a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Matt Hardy recalled his final few days with the company where he was asked to become a producer by the chairman of the company:

"After talking to Vince a little bit, I saw that he wanted me to wrestle a little bit, but he wasn’t up on utilizing me a lot in different roles." said Hardy. "...I just want to be in a good role where I can work with other people, help younger guys, and also stay relevant on my own. He said, ‘Yeah, but I kind of see you transitioning to a producer behind the scenes."

It's safe to say Hardy got the chance to work with younger talent in AEW. The role of a producer may seem like an option in the future, but The Hardy Boys have a bit of gas left in the tank. They are set to face The Young Bucks at AEW's Double or Nothing event.

