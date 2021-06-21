Vince McMahon pushed WWE legend after listening to fans

Vince McMahon gave WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus a push after listening to fans. Stratus stated that she and Jazz wrestled on house shows, and the feedback from the audience was good, which McMahon heard about.

Trish Stratus is a WWE legend who won the WWE Women's Championship on seven occasions, while she also held the Hardcore Championship once. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

In a recent conversation with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Trish Stratus stated that her rise to the top in WWE was a slow one. The turning point came when WWE asked fans about their favorite matches on house shows, and Stratus' matches with Jazz on the live shows got a glowing review.

"Like having these matches and people were like, they were there for it. And so they used to do these things where they went around the first couple of rows and they would poll them. They’d tell them to tell them their top five or whatever it was, ‘list your favorite matches.’ And they were using that feedback to bring that back to Vince and therefore it would reflect on TV all that sort of thing. I remember Vince McMahon pulled me aside and said ‘so its you and Jazz. We’ve been hearing you and Jazz. People are like that’s the constant and all these reports.’ And I was like ‘wow.’ I just couldn’t believe it." (H/T WrestlingInc)

She took confidence from that, and she and the rest of the women's roster had to re-educate fans and show them they could wrestle in the ring.

Trish Stratus on her angle with Vince McMahon in WWE

Trish Stratus was in a controversial angle with Vince McMahon in WWE, which culminated in Stratus slapping Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 17. The WWE Hall of Famer feels that everything that she had to do in the storyline was worth it in the end.

“Everything we did, including that event, was worth it. It was completely worth it for the character and the evolution of the character. And it meant that much more for us to get there to that point. It was an awesome moment for me as a character,” said Stratus.

