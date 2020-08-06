Nikki and Brie Bella recently shared the news of the duo having babies less than 24 hours apart via their official Twitter handle. Wishes began pouring in from all corners of the wrestling world, with wrestlers and other personalities congratulating the former WWE Divas on social media.

Now, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has taken to Twitter as well to react to the same.

Vince McMahon posted a heartfelt message for The Bella Twins and congratulated the sisters for the beautiful additions to their families. Check out the tweet below:

Congratulations to The @BellaTwins on the beautiful additions to their families! https://t.co/2A7rYzCc5F — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 6, 2020

The Bella Twins had two memorable stints in Vince McMahon's promotion

The Bella Twins did well for themselves during their two stints in WWE and went on to garner mainstream attention courtesy their appearances on WWE Total Divas. They later starred in the spin-off of Total Divas, dubbed as Total Bellas. Nikki and Brie announced back in January that they were both pregnant and due less than two weeks apart.

In February, it was announced that The Bella Twins would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Unfortunately, the ceremony was canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Nikki and Brie have been polarizing figures during their WWE stint. But their contribution towards helping WWE garner some much-needed mainstream publicity can't be discounted.