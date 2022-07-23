"You changed my life" - WWE Hall of Famer sends an emotional message to Vince McMahon following the latter's retirement

Mick Foley sent an emotional message to Vince McMahon after he announced his retirement on Twitter.

In a rather shocking announcement made by the long-term WWE CEO/Chairman, he confirmed that he was going to be stepping away from his duties. The 76-year-old thanked the WWE Universe in his message on social media.

In response to McMahon's tweet, Foley thanked the former for everything he had done for him:

"Thank you for everything, Vince. You changed my life."

Check out Mick Foley's tweet below:

Mick Foley recently made a bizarre request to Vince McMahon

During the Attitude Era, Mick Foley was one of the most important stars in WWF and played a vital role in the Monday Night Wars.

The former WWF Champion rose to prominence with his various gimmicks, including his Mankind and Cactus Jack monikers.

On a recent episode of Foley is Pod, the WWE Hall of Famer made a bizarre request to Vince McMahon. He claimed that when he dies, he is likely to get cremated. He made a request on what he would like to do with his ashes during a WrestleMania show:

“I believe I’m going to be cremated when the time comes,” Foley said. “We’ll see if Vince would let [my family] drop the ashes in the ring before the main event of WrestleMania. Wouldn’t that be great?”

WWE 90's @1990s_WWE Mick Foley becomes WWF Champion!! One of the biggest crowd pops of all time. Mick Foley becomes WWF Champion!! One of the biggest crowd pops of all time. https://t.co/NLdzts0aVX

During his time as an active in-ring competitor, Foley competed in some of the most gruesome matches of all time. He won the WWF Championship thrice and is also a former multi-time tag team champion.

He served as the General Manager of Monday Night RAW from July 2016 to March 2017 before being let go of his duties. The Hall of Famer has made sporadic appearances for the company since.

Who was that 1 WWE Superstar who could tell Vince McMahon to F- off? An ex-WWE writer tells us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far