Mick Foley has a bizarre request for Vince McMahon after he dies

Mick Foley shares a good relationship with Vince McMahon, with Foley being able to speak his mind to the former WWE Chairman. On the latest episode of his podcast, Foley revealed a strange request he has for McMahon after he dies.

Foley became one of the key superstars and central figures of the Attitude Era. While he didn't fit the mold of a top star in terms of his physical appearance, he won over McMahon and the entire WWE Universe with his now-iconic Mankind character.

Speaking on the latest episode of Foley is Pod, the WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley said that when he dies, he is likely to get cremated. He went on to make a request to Vince McMahon on what to do with his ashes:

“I believe I’m going to be cremated when the time comes,” Foley said. “We’ll see if Vince would let [my family] drop the ashes in the ring before the main event of WrestleMania. Wouldn’t that be great?” (H/T WrestlingInc)

It is certainly a strange request, but it also goes to show just how much he loves the business. He gave his life and sacrificed his health for the entertainment of fans.

When was the last time Mick Foley spoke to Vince McMahon?

Mick Foley has always been active on social media and hasn't had any issues criticizing booking decisions that WWE has made - primarily being an advocate for younger stars of today, male and female.

Foley seems to share a good-enough relationship with McMahon that he can be honest and speak his mind.

A little less than two months ago, Foley revealed that his last interaction with Vince McMahon happened in September 2021. This was when Zelina Vega, who lost her father in the 9/11 attacks, wasn't included in the September 11th memorial show of WWE.

Foley said that he spoke to Vince McMahon, furious about the fact that Zelina Vega was left off the show. However, he stated that McMahon called Zelina Vega to apologize and has since made it up to her.

What do you think of Mick Foley's request to the former CEO and Chairman of WWE?

