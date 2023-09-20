Vince McMahon refers to top executive as 'boss' after WWE-Endeavor deal - Reports

Vince McMahon, the executive chairman of WWE's parent company, TKO Holdings, reportedly has a new boss.

The historic WWE-UFC merger was completed on September 12 as they merged to become TKO Holdings and were acquired by the Endeavor group. The deal meant that McMahon was no longer the majority owner of the company for the first time in over 40 years.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, top executives, including Ari Emanuel, Vince McMahon, and Nick Khan, recently had a staff meeting. It was reported that McMahon addressed Emanuel as his boss during a speech at the meeting.

Expand Tweet

Emanuel, the CEO of TKO Group Holdings, also mentioned that his daughter Ashlee now "works" for WWE. It will be interesting to see what the deal means for the company in the near future.

Former WWE Star Al Snow couldn't believe that Vince McMahon sold the company

Former star Al Snow recently expressed his disbelief about the WWE-Endeavor merger.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., Snow was asked about the Endeavor takeover. He thought that he would never live to see the day that McMahon eventually sold the company.

"I thought I would never live to see the day that Vince McMahon would sell the company. I think that it speaks to the genius that is Vince McMahon. I know that a lot of people don't want to hear that, but you've got to respect the man," Snow shared.

Snow also praised McMahon's genius to pull that sort of deal, which meant that McMahon ended up in a position that he could never be fired from.

"He took leave, left the company, came back, put himself in a position where he could sell the company, was able to sell it for about $4 billion higher than the valuation that was given for the company, and then got himself a contract to where he could never be fired. Brilliant."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the company and whether Vince McMahon will involve himself in the creative process soon.

What did you make of the historic merger? Let us know in the comments section below.