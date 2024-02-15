Vince McMahon was rejected by female star after making a pass at her, claims WWE veteran

Vince McMahon allegedly made a pass at a female WWE star and was rejected.

Jackie Gayda won the second season of WWE Tough Enough and worked for the promotion from 2002 to 2005. She ended up marrying fellow WWE Superstar Charlie Haas in 2005.

On the latest edition of Cafe De Rene, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree opened up about the late Ashley Massaro's allegations against Vince McMahon. Dupree also talked about how McMahon made a pass at Jackie and was rejected. Check out his comment below:

"Remember when we had Charlie Haas on here and he told a story of how Johnny Ace fired him and Jackie the day they got back from their honeymoon? Well, let's just say Vince also made a pass at Jackie which she declined. And you see what happened once she and Charlie got married. If you listen to this story it seems like if you don't put Vince over and you don't boost his ego, he gets mad at you and takes it out on your career." [From 03:05 to 03:55]

Top WWE star's comments on the lawsuit against Vince McMahon

Former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a sexual assault and sex trafficking lawsuit against McMahon earlier this year. The aftermath of the lawsuit saw McMahon resigning from his position at TKO Group Holdings.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently had a chat with Sean Ross Sapp. He didn't hold back while sharing his opinion on the lawsuit filed against McMahon:

"It's a cr*p situation. I said it in that interview on radio row. It sucks. It's horrible. It's disgusting. I don't like hearing about it, reading about it, it's abhorrent. I hope, if the allegations are accurate, I hope anybody involved with it gets what's coming to them. It sucks. For me, it's very difficult because I didn't see that side of him. I didn't experience that. When you see stuff like that, it's jarring and it's painful. It sucks all around. There is just no other way to say it. It sucks. It really sucks." [H/T Fightful]

Vince McMahon is gone from WWE for good, and the company is doing quite well under the Triple H regime. It is highly unlikely that McMahon's name will ever be uttered on WWE television.

