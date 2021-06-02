Vince McMahon refused to let former female WWE star receive male wrestler's finisher

Former WWE star Francine has revealed that Vince McMahon would not allow her to receive Kevin Thorn’s finisher during her time in ECW.

Francine is best remembered for her seven-year run in the original ECW between 1994 and 2001. She also had a five-month spell in WWE’s revamped version of the ECW brand in 2006. During that time, she worked as a valet for Thorn’s on-screen rival, Balls Mahoney.

Speaking on The Hannibal TV, Francine said she once asked Vince McMahon if Thorn could use his Dark Kiss finisher – a top-rope stunner – on her. The WWE Chairman rejected the pitch because he did not want men to attack women on one of his shows.

“I walked over to Vince and I said, ‘Can I take Kevin Thorn’s finisher?’ instead of what we were supposed to do,” Francine recalled. “He said, ‘No, Francine, we don’t do that here.’ I was just like, ‘Well, what do you do here?’ You know what I mean? I’m willing to bump and work, and [Vince McMahon] shot me right down. ‘Nope, we don’t do that here.’ I was just like, ‘Okay.’ What can you do? There’s nothing you can do when you pitch everything under the sun and you’re just told ‘no’ over and over again. I don’t even know why they hired me, to be honest with you.”

Francine signed a three-year contract with WWE in May 2006. Five months later, she was granted her release from Vince McMahon’s company after repeatedly asking to leave.

Francine says her time in Vince McMahon’s WWE ECW was a “disaster”

Francine did not like WWE's version of ECW

In the same interview, Francine said Vince McMahon was not aware of her abilities as a performer because he had not watched ECW.

The Queen of Extreme added that she was grateful for the opportunity to work for Vince McMahon. However, looking back, she views her WWE run as a “disaster.”

Francine is one of many people who felt that WWE’s ECW revamp did not live up to the hype. Vince McMahon decided to remove ECW from WWE’s schedule in February 2010, almost four years after it was reintroduced as a weekly show.

