Vince McMahon rejected Triple H's idea to bring major gimmick match to the main roster, according to WWE Hall of Famer

Triple H has been the godfather of NXT since its second inception in 2010. However, according to WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, Vince McMahon rejected Hunter's idea of bringing WarGames to the main roster.

In 2019, NXT and Triple H sent a message to the main roster when they invaded SmackDown. In the coming weeks, the stars of the black-and-gold brand continued their invasion of the main roster and faced several notable names in the process before Survivor Series.

Luckily, Team NXT proved their dominance as they had four victories of the night and won brand warfare. Speaking on Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg recalled how Vince McMahon rejected Triple H's idea of having the match take place in a WarGames match instead of a traditional five-on-five match:

"He’s [Triple H] always wanted to do that, he’s had that in mind, and that’s why we started doing it down there. But yeah, he wanted to do it there [main roster]. It just wasn’t time yet. And so I don’t disagree with that, we hadn’t had one yet. I don’t think we had had one yet maybe we had at that point." [H/T - BodySlam]

Regardless of what the boss had in mind, Team NXT made a statement by overcoming the odds against the main roster.

Road Dogg reveals why Vince McMahon rejected Triple H's pitch for WarGames

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon retired from the company, allowing Triple H to become the new Chief Content Officer. With the additional duties, Hunter brought his popular WarGames match from NXT to the main roster.

However, there was a time when the old regime was not a fan of the move and even rejected the idea. Speaking on the same podcast, Road Dogg explained why he thinks Vince McMahon rejected Hunter's pitch for WarGames in 2019:

"But I feel like Hunter liked that match a lot more than Vince did. And I think Vince thinks, and rightfully so by the way, this cannot be argued with, it does step on Hell in a Cell a little bit. Like you can’t have those two close together because it’s a huge cage match and a huge cage match and how do you promote and keep special one or the other? So it is a debate to be had." [H/T - BodySlam]

Fortunately, the WWE Universe can finally witness WarGames on the main roster with their favorite stars.

Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Who do you think will win at WarGames? Sound off in the comment section.

