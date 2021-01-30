Reports: Vince McMahon insisted on Goldberg using Jackhammer in 2020

Goldberg is one of the most polarizing figures in wrestling history. Whenever the WCW legend appears on WWE programming, he is immediately added to the main event slot against whoever carries the title at the time.

For example, Goldberg is at the forefront of the wrestling world as he looks set to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble on Sunday.

Although Goldberg is still in phenomenal shape, his work rate has always been a contention point. Most recently, his use of the Jackhammer has received some heavy criticism.

Goldberg's Jackhammer is one of wrestling's most iconic finishing maneuvers and an integral part of the WCW legend's arsenal. However, over time the stalling suplex variation has decreased in value due to Goldberg's inability to pull it off efficiently in recent years, especially against the Undertaker and The Fiend.

But the fans' criticism of the move may be unwarranted, as a report from Fightful Select suggests.

According to Fightful, Goldberg was not comfortable using the Jackhammer on Bray Wyatt during their match in Saudi Arabia last year as he was nursing a shoulder injury. However, the report states that Vince McMahon is the one who insisted on Goldberg using the Jackhammer to win the match against The Fiend.

Highlights of Goldberg VS The Fiend from #SuperShowdown with the music I was hearing in my head as Goldberg DECIMATED the Fiend and became MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE once more, upsetting seemingly everyone on the internet but me. ONE MORE TITLE RUN!!! #WWE pic.twitter.com/ISgL3zDsoQ — Joshua-Cain (@TheNerdist13) February 28, 2020

Goldberg defeated The Fiend at Super Showdown for the WWE Universal Championship with a less-than-impressive Jackhammer.

Goldberg "didn't know what was going on" against The Undertaker

"Oh, it has to be on @WWETheBigShow. I mean, there’s no question about that." - @Goldberg to @ryansatin on his impressive Jackhammer to The Big Show back in WCW. pic.twitter.com/3y1uF33NIf — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 29, 2021

In a recent interview with Fox Sports, Goldberg told Ryan Satin that he "100%" wishes he could take back his Jackhammer against The Undertaker.

During the match against The Undertaker, Goldberg smashed his head into the ring post which knocked him silly. Here's what he had to say about the situation.

"I knocked myself kind of silly that night and then hitting the turnbuckle and that post, ripping my head open, I didn’t know what was going on. My equilibrium was completely off."

Will we see Goldberg use the Jackhammer against Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments below.